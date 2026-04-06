Free travel on TNSTC buses for elderly, disabled on polling day in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has directed all its General Managers to ensure free travel to senior citizens and all categories of differently abled persons on town buses on the polling day, April 23.

At the request of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Transport Department issued a circular to the GMs in this regard.

In a circular, the GM of TNSTC's Coimbatore region, stated that crew operating town buses should allow senior citizens and all categories of differently abled persons to travel free of cost on the polling day to cast their votes.

There is no need to issue a ticket when they show their voter ID card or Aadhaar card during travel. This will apply to them from 6 am to 7 pm, the circular said.

A top officer told TNIE free travel was allowed for the aforementioned categories at the 2021 Assembly election.

The bus crew have been instructed to treat the beneficiaries of free ride with dignity, he stated.

He warned of stringent action if the staff don't allow free travel or force the elderly or disabled to buy tickets.

Checking inspectors have been directed to ensure free travel on all routes without fail, the officer said.