Heavy rainfall likely in three TN districts today

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Theni districts on Monday.

In its bulletin on Sunday, the RMC added that light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, at one or two locations over districts in the Western Ghats and parts of South Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is expected to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

A trough associated with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh has extended up to South TN at about 0.9km above mean sea level, triggering rainfall in parts of the region.

For Tuesday, the RMC has predicted light rain at isolated places, along with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two locations over coastal TN, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The RMC also said the temperature was appreciably below normal over Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, and near normal for the rest of TN. Kodaikanal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.7°C in the hill areas of TN in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Salem recorded lowest minimum temperature at 23.10C

Salem recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 23.10C. Between 8.30 am on Sunday and 5.30 am on Monday, Nilakottai in Dindigul recorded 3.1cm of rainfall.

Bodinayakanur in Theni, Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram, and Ooty and Coonoor in the Nilgiris were among other places that received mild rainfall.