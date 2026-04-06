IVRS calls & targeted WhatsApp messages: Parties turn tech-savvy to woo voters in TN

MADURAI: When V Nivitha of Madurai picked up her ringing phone around 12.30 pm on Sunday, she did notice the spam warning, yet chose to answer it. Though the 40-year-old homemaker was expecting the usual fake bank alerts, what followed was a pre-recorded audio campaign message by a political party, highlighting its poll promises.

“It was a 31-second recorded call explaining DMK’s promise of Rs 8,000 coupon under the ‘Illathu Arasi’ scheme for women to buy home appliances. It showed up as a ‘spam alert’, but I still picked up,” says Nivitha, who has now blocked the number, annoyed after repeatedly getting such calls, mostly between 10 am and 1 pm.

With the election date fast approaching, political parties in TN have intensified their voter outreach measures, and automated Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) calls and WhatsApp messages have become the prevalent campaign tools in the digital space.

While the DMK has scaled up its campaign by sending a barrage of pre-recorded IVRS calls since Thursday, underscoring its key promises, AIADMK is countering this with viral reels such as ‘Arasiyal Aattam’ and by reaching out to voters directly through targeted WhatsApp messages.