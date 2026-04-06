Muslim voices on the decline in TN's major Dravidian parties

CHENNAI: Muslim representation in Tamil Nadu’s major Dravidian parties has experienced a steady decline in the state Assembly elections, with direct representation shrinking over the years.

In the 2026 Assembly polls, the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu has fielded only one Muslim candidate across the 234 seats - the lowest Muslim representation in AIADMK since the party was founded in 1972. The DMK, on the other hand, has just four Muslim candidates on its own 164-seat list, the second lowest direct share the party has offered since 2001, with the bulk of its alliance’s Muslim representation outsourced to allies including Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The AIADMK built its Muslim base from its first contested election in 1977, when it fielded five Muslim candidates and produced three Muslim MLAs in its debut. Even through the Jayalalithaa years, when the party supported kar sevaks for the Ayodhya movement and backed laws banning conversions and cow slaughter, the AIADMK continued to distribute tickets to Muslim candidates and sent two, one, three and two Muslim legislators to Fort St George in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016, respectively.

The 2021 Assembly election was the first in which none of the two Muslim candidates won on an AIADMK ticket. The single Muslim candidate across the entire NDA-AIADMK, PMK and other partners combined for the upcoming 2026 Assembly election shows how much has changed. However, party’s spokesperson and former MLA Babu Murugavel said that the party does not look at ‘caste, community and creed’ while allocating the seats from the days of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.