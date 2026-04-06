NDA wants to alter TN's DNA with its ‘dabba engine’, says CM Stalin

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Launching a blistering attack on the BJP, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the people of Madurai want peace and to live in harmony, and that is in Tamil Nadu’s DNA, but the “divisive forces” were trying to destroy it. “The NDA wants to alter TN’s DNA with its ‘dabba engine’.”

Addressing an election rally in Thirumangalam to campaign for all 10 DMK alliance candidates from Madurai district, the CM said, “Aryan model seeks to destroy development and communal harmony, while the Dravidian model has turned Tamil Nadu into the number one state in the country which the BJP is not able to tolerate.” He said,

“The BJP’s anger is not only against the DMK, it harbours hatred towards Tamil Nadu too.” Targeting Union Minister Piyush Goyal for questioning Tamil Nadu’s finances, Stalin challenged the centre to make public a state-wise comparison of tax devolution.

“Tell the people how much Tamil Nadu gets back for every rupee it contributes to the union government, and how much the BJP-ruled northern states receive. If TN was getting the same share, we would not be facing this financial strain,” the CM said. On Saturday, Goyal claimed that “Tamil Nadu is heading towards bankruptcy”, while releasing the BJP’s white paper on TN finances.

On the long-pending Madurai AIIMS project, the CM said it has become a symbol of the centre’s neglect. He questioned why the BJP could complete AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh within five years but not the one in Madurai.