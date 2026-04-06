'NDA will implement 2nd phase of Athikadavu-Avinashi project if it comes to power': Minister L Murugan

TIRUPPUR: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will implement the second phase of the Athikadavu-Avinashi water management scheme if it comes to power, said L Murugan, Union Minister of State, in Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

Murugan, who is the BJP candidate in the Avinashi Assembly constituency, said, "The AIADMK brought the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme with the support of the central government. However, the DMK shelved the work on the final stage of this project. The DMK government took four years to complete the final 10% of the project. However, the project has not been fully implemented yet as numerous water bodies have been left out of the scheme."

He was speaking to reporters at a candidate introduction meeting held on behalf of the NDA on Saturday night.

He also claimed people are extremely angry with the DMK as industries have been affected by the hike in power tariff.

"We will lead Avinashi, the industrial town, on the path of development. A large number of small power loom units and knitwear units are functioning in Avinashi. The DMK government has raised power tariffs, affecting the development of these units. The hike in power tariff has severely affected the industrial sector here," Murugan said.

Therefore, in the upcoming election, we will definitely win in the Avinashi Assembly constituency by a margin of 75,000 votes. We will make EPS (Edappadi K Palaniswami) the Chief Minister. We will have a harmonious relationship between the government at the centre and in the state and develop Tamil Nadu."

Earlier, former AIADMK minister SP Velumani and others participated in the meet-the-candidate programme.