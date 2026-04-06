Nilgiris Collector visits Thengumarahada village inside MTR to promote voter turnout

NILGIRIS: Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru inspected Thengumarahada, a remote village inside the core area of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, to ensure basic amenities for voters.

Thengumarahada falls under the Coonoor Assembly constituency. The collector, along with Superintendent of Police NS Nisha, reached the village after short coracle ride.

The team, which also included Deputy Director Vidyadhar of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Deputy Director S Gowtham of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, carried placards highlighting the importance of voting and urged residents to participate in the process.

Officials inspected facilities at polling stations in Thengumarahada and Kallampalayam Government Tribal Residential School, ensuring availability of electricity, drinking water, toilets, and ramps for differently-abled voters.

The collector appealed to voters, especially young voters, to exercise their franchise without fail, and emphasised the need to carry valid identity proof. Voters can use any of the 12 approved documents, including Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, bank passbook, or driving licence.

Prizes were distributed to winners of volleyball and rangoli competitions conducted in the village. The officials also witnessed tribal cultural performances and interacted with residents, taking selfies with the election mascot "Neela" to encourage 100% voter turnout.