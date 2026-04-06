Off the cuff | The melon moment

Breaking from the usual poll-season optics of politicians distributing cash and freebies, actor-turned-politician Vijay found himself on the receiving end at a rally in Puducherry. As the heat bore down, fans showered him with summer essentials, including ice cream, tender coconuts, and even sunglasses. The high point, however, was a watermelon lobbed with such precision that it landed neatly inside his campaign vehicle, drawing massive cheers. No one was hurt, and the video has since gone viral, with netizens quipping that the mystery thrower might just have a future on the basketball court

Subashini Vijayakumar