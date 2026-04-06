Off the cuff | The melon moment

Breaking from the usual poll-season optics of politicians distributing cash and freebies, actor-turned-politician Vijay found himself on the receiving end at a rally in Puducherry. As the heat bore down, fans showered him with summer essentials, including ice cream, tender coconuts, and even sunglasses. The high point, however, was a watermelon lobbed with such precision that it landed neatly inside his campaign vehicle, drawing massive cheers. No one was hurt, and the video has since gone viral, with netizens quipping that the mystery thrower might just have a future on the basketball court
Subashini Vijayakumar
A race against time
Nominations are rarely mere paperwork. For many candidates, timing carries as much weight as strategy, with “auspicious hours” often guiding decisions. In Salem South, AIADMK’s J Vinoth learnt how quickly such plans can unravel. Keen to file his nomination at a favourable moment, he found the clock slipping amid campaign bustle and a swelling crowd of functionaries. As the chosen hour edged away, Vinoth broke into a run, hurrying to the office to complete the formalities in time. The dash underscored a familiar election truth, even the best-laid plans can falter under pressure
Sneha Sivashanmugam