Reckless driving: CCTV cameras installed along GD Naidu flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Special Projects wing of the State Highways Department has installed around 45 advanced CCTV surveillance cameras along the GD Naidu flyover in Coimbatore in order to curb rising traffic violations and improve road safety.

The 10.10-kilometre elevated corridor, stretching from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins on Avinashi Road, was constructed to ease congestion in one of the city's busiest stretches.

Despite a notified speed limit of 60 kmph on the main stretch, and 30 to 40 kmph on entry and exit ramps, motorists frequently violate rules, often driving at dangerous speeds.

Authorities noted a growing number of complaints, particularly involving two-wheeler racing and reckless driving. Social activists had repeatedly urged the concerned officials to introduce stricter enforcement measures, including speed radars, barricades, and surveillance systems to deter violators.

Responding to these concerns, the Highways Department has implemented the surveillance project at a cost of Rs 2.45 crore. The cameras have been strategically installed at intervals of approximately 400 metres along the median, ensuring comprehensive monitoring from start to end of the flyover.

Officials stated that the system is capable of detecting a wide range of violations, including overspeeding, riding without helmets, using mobile phones while driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, and failure to wear seat belts, which will later be displayed on the LED boards. The system is designed to automatically identify vehicles and issue penalty notices.

However, the cameras are yet to be integrated with the police control room and Regional Transport Office (RTO) systems. Work on software integration is currently underway, and officials expect the system to become fully operational in the coming days.

Meanwhile, awareness campaigns and additional safety measures are also being planned to promote responsible driving and ensure safer commutes for the public.