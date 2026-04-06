South African woman remains in Trichy camp months after acquittal

CHENNAI: Nearly seven months after the Madras High Court set aside her conviction in a drug case, a 57-year-old South African woman continues to remain confined in a Foreigners Special Camp in Trichy, even as deportation proceedings directed by the court remain pending.

Princess, who was acquitted by the High Court on August 29, 2025, has not been deported to her home country despite clear judicial directions. She was shifted from prison to the Foreigners Special Camp in Kottapattu, where she continues to stay with no clarity on when she will be allowed to leave India. Deportation of foreign nationals is processed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under whose orders she continues to remain in the camp.

A movement restriction order issued by the FRRO on August 30, 2025, continues to keep her confined in the camp, even after her acquittal and restoration of travel documents. Despite this, the deportation process has remained stuck at the stage of FRRO clearance, with no timeline indicated so far.

Sources indicated that a pending FIR may have contributed to the delay in granting deportation clearance. The case was registered in April 2025 over an alleged assault on a fellow inmate inside the Puzhal women’s prison following a verbal altercation.