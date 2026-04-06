Temple car stuck in drain halts Panguni festival procession in Maduari

MADURAI: A brief disruption marked the annual temple car procession at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Temple on Sunday morning after one of the chariot’s wheels became lodged in a roadside drain, delaying the event by nearly an hour.

The procession, held as part of the ongoing Panguni festival, commenced around 6 am and proceeded along the Girivalam route and Periya Ratha Veedhi. More than 50,000 devotees were in attendance.

The incident occurred near the bus stand when the rear wheel on the left side of the chariot veered onto the edge of a pathway covering a stormwater drain. The weight of the structure caused the concrete slab to crack, resulting in the wheel sinking into the damaged section.

Initial efforts to move the chariot proved unsuccessful, prompting arrangements to bring in a JCB machine and other equipment. However, before assistance could arrive, devotees intervened and managed to free the chariot through a coordinated effort.

Chanting “Arohara” in unison, they used a jack-like support to lift the wheel and placed iron plates over the damaged stretch. With the assistance of temple staff, the chariot was eventually pulled free and the procession resumed.