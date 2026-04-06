Thathanoothu villagers in TN to boycott polls over government inaction against stone quarries

TIRUNELVELI: Stating that the state government failed to act against the violations of stone quarries operating near their farmland, residents in Thathanoothu village near Tirunelveli decided to boycott the Assembly election. The villagers pasted protest posters on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, the village 'naattamai' V Sudalaimani said nearly 300 families belonging to Devendra Kula Vellalar community had been residing in the village. "Our village falls under Naranammalpuram revenue village and shares a border with the Palamadai village. Around 10 stone quarries were operating close to our farmland and residential unit around two years ago. At present, two quarries have license to operate. The licensed quarries, against the mining rules, dig borewells, insert high-power explosives and blast them to break the stone, due to which there is a sudden vibration in our entire village. We already experience groundwater depletion," he rued.

Sudalaimani also added that pregnant women, children and elderly people were most affected by the illegal acts of quarries. "There are visible cracks on our house walls caused by the explosives. The stones thrown during the explosion are scattered at our farmland," he alleged.

Apart from Thathanoothu, a portion of the residents of Rajagopalapuram hamlet near Thisayanvilai installed a banner announcing an election boycott, stating that the state government had not provided them with pattas for the land allocated to them 65 years ago, despite repeated requests over the decades.

When contacted by TNIE, District Election Officer-cum-District Collector Dr R Sukumar said he had instructed the Revenue Divisional Officer-cum-Returning Officer of Tirunelveli constituency to inspect Thathanoothu and District Revenue Officer to visit Rajagopalaperi. "We approach these villagers sympathetically. However, the election boycott is not a solution to any issues," he added.