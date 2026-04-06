Trial of twin hurdles: Employment, transport issues may test Thangam Thennarasu in TN's Tiruchuli

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The glimmer of hope that sparked in M Valli’s eyes when the 47-year-old heard of job openings at a motorcycle showroom fades once she learns of its location. For the resident of Tiruchuli main bazaar, the distance to Kappalur near Madurai signifies more than the 50km on a map. Dissatisfied with her income as a self-help group member, she and her neighbours have been searching for work for months in vain. “Travelling that far every day isn’t practical. We won’t be able to save any money,” she rues.

A few kilometres away, in Udayanampatti, which also falls under Tiruchuli taluk, 40-year-old V Pothumponnu is engaged in the grueling work of cutting Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) and turning it into charcoal lumps, with naught but her saree wrapped around her head as protection from the scorching sun. Despite an entire day in the sun, she can’t expect more than Rs 300 as her daily wage.

Pothumponnu and Valli’s plight exemplifies the twin hurdles faced by residents of Tiruchuli. Unlike nearby Sivakasi and Sattur, which have jobs in cracker and matchstick productions or printing units, Tiruchuli has no major industrial presence. Worse, limited public transport facilities force residents to either take up irregular, low-paying, and physically demanding jobs or migrate elsewhere if they can afford it.