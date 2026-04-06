'Vijay is a threat to DMK and AIADMK': TVK campaign secretary Nanjil Sambath

ERODE: Vijay is a threat to the DMK and the AIADMK and their vote banks are in danger, said Nanjil Sambath, the campaign secretary of the TVK, in Erode on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Sambath targeted the two main Dravidian parties for their alliances with several political parties and social groups and also claimed their vote banks have shrunk.

"The DMK is relying on its money power. But the TVK relies on people's trust. We are contesting the election without any alliance. The DMK places its trust in 26 parties and 75 caste groups. The AIADMK has tied up with 10 parties, including a national party."

"The vote banks of both DMK and AIADMK have decreased. The DMK's vote bank, which stood at 35%, has declined to 20%, whereas the AIADMK's vote bank, which was 45% at the time of f J Jayalalithaa's demise, has now decreased to 19%. Vijay is a threat to them; their vote bank is in danger. No other party leader can draw large crowds as Vijay can do," Sambath added.

Sambath further claimed, "the campaign meetings of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Kanimozhi are lacklustre. DMK is struggling to maintain crowds at campaign meetings."

Sambath campaigned in Erode in support of his party's candidates on Sunday.