Weak evidence, hostile witnesses affected foundation of case against Ponmudy: Judge

VILLUPURAM: While acquitting former minister K Ponmudy and seven others in a red sand quarrying case in Villupuram on Thursday, Principal District Judge A Manimozhi observed that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges, citing hostile witnesses, unreliable documentation and lack of credible evidence.

In his judgment, the judge noted that the case was severely weakened by procedural lapses and coerced documentation, ultimately collapsing for want of substantiated evidence.

The case, investigated by the District Crime Branch (DCB), Villupuram, alleged that Ponmudy abused his office between 2007 and 2011 to facilitate illegal red sand quarrying in Poothurai village in Vanur taluk, causing an estimated loss of over

`28 crore to the state exchequer. His son, P Gowthamasigamani, along with relatives S Rajamahendiran and V Jayachandiran, and associates K Sadanandam, K Kumar and M Gopinathan, were also named as accused.

The accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Rule 36A of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959.

The chargesheet was filed in 2013, and the trial spanned 13 years, during which 57 witnesses were examined. Final arguments were concluded on March 2 this year.