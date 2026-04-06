Woman arrested for son's murder in Salem

SALEM: The body of a missing 30-year-old construction worker was found buried in a betel nut grove near Vazhapadi in Salem. Police said he was killed by his mother during a quarrel.

The deceased was Manikandan of Karadipatti near Belur. His mother Jothi has been arrested and remanded to the Salem Central Prison.

The probe revealed she allegedly attacked him with stones in a fit of anger. She buried the body in the grove with the help of her relatives.

Police said there was no communication from Manikandan after March 8. Growing suspicious, his estranged wife, Vinodhini (28), lodged a missing complaint at the Vazhapadi police station on April 1. Based on the complaint, a 'missing' case was registered and an investigation commenced.

Police located the burial site based on the information given by the accused. The body was exhumed in the presence of officials.

As the body was in a decomposed condition, a medical team conducted the autopsy at the spot itself, after which the body was buried again.

During inquiry police found that Manikandan had developed a drinking habit and used to frequently quarrel with family members. Due to this, his wife separated from him and had been staying at her parents' house. He had been married to Vinodhini for about 10 years and the couple had two children. One son had died two years ago.

Further investigation is under way to identify the relatives who helped in disposing of the body.