AI-era poll campaigns dim stage lights for drama artistes in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: With digital tools and AI-generated content steadily replacing the traditional voter outreach methods, Tamil Nadu’s once-bustling poll season has turned into a period of uncertainty for drama and theatre artistes.
Dip in bookings from political parties coupled with drop in calls for voter awareness programmes now pose a threat to the livelihoods of these talents, let alone the survival of stage-based political storytelling in the state.
Members of drama troupes across TN say they have been facing a sharp decline in opportunities during polls, with fewer bookings not only from political parties but also from district administrations for voter awareness campaigns. MR Balasubramani, state president of a drama artistes’ association from Madurai, said the change has been gradual but stark.
“We are not getting as many bookings as before. Earlier, while we could not openly campaign in general events, parties would commission plays tailored to their ideologies. However, this has reduced a lot in the past decade,” he said.
Echoing similar concerns, C Ravana Kathan, president of Tiruchy Drama Association, said, “Till the 2000s, and slightly beyond 2010, we regularly staged poll-based dramas. Parties would ask us to perform street plays, blending political messages with traditional stories. Those opportunities have disappeared now. Even our regular festival bookings have shrunk.”
According to T Masthan, a drama artiste from Tiruchy, the nature of political outreach itself has changed. “Earlier, the theme of the play attracted people. But now, lookalikes of leaders draw crowds. We have been reduced to performing mostly at temple festivals,” he said.
One reason for this decline, as pointed out by the members of Drama Artists Association, is that traditional stage performances no longer attract parties. “Only artistes who impersonate leaders like MGR and Jaya are managing to get some engagements,” a member said.
M Subramani, popularly known as ‘Namakkal MGR’ for his impersonations, said while established lookalike artistes receive bookings, supporting performers are struggling.
Seconding him, S Thirugnanam from Erode, who supplies lookalike artistes for campaigns, pointed to a shift in electioneering strategies. “Parties are now using AI-generated videos. Earlier, we would be booked at least two months ahead of polls. Now, we get calls only in the last two weeks,” he said.
Though impersonators of leaders continue to see demand, artistes stress that such bookings are not enough to sustain the larger theatre community.