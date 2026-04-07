AI-era poll campaigns dim stage lights for drama artistes in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: With digital tools and AI-generated content steadily replacing the traditional voter outreach methods, Tamil Nadu’s once-bustling poll season has turned into a period of uncertainty for drama and theatre artistes.

Dip in bookings from political parties coupled with drop in calls for voter awareness programmes now pose a threat to the livelihoods of these talents, let alone the survival of stage-based political storytelling in the state.

Members of drama troupes across TN say they have been facing a sharp decline in opportunities during polls, with fewer bookings not only from political parties but also from district administrations for voter awareness campaigns. MR Balasubramani, state president of a drama artistes’ association from Madurai, said the change has been gradual but stark.

“We are not getting as many bookings as before. Earlier, while we could not openly campaign in general events, parties would commission plays tailored to their ideologies. However, this has reduced a lot in the past decade,” he said.