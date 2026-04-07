AIADMK’s Lalgudi candidate Leema Rose Martin tops rich list with Rs 1,041 crore net worth

TIRUCHY: With a declared net worth of around Rs 1,041 crore, Leema Rose Martin, AIADMK’s Lalgudi candidate and wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, seems to be the wealthiest candidates in the state. According to her election affidavit, Leemarose has movable assets worth Rs 139.63 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 909.94 crore, against liabilities of Rs 8.57 crore.

She has declared her educational qualification as Class VI. Her asset portfolio includes investments in gold, diamonds, silver, and shares in various firms, apart from extensive land parcels and building holdings.

Leema Rose has also disclosed four pending criminal cases. These include two cases under the PMLA, a FEMA-related case linked to alleged foreign exchange misreporting between 2007 and 2010, and a 2012 police case.

Leema Rose’s spouse, Santiago Martin, has declared movable assets of about Rs 3,262.01 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 887.36 crore. After accounting for liabilities exceeding Rs 325 crore, his net worth stands at Rs 3,824 crore, with an annual income of Rs 11.39 crore for 2024–25.