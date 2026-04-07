Border villages in Kanniyakumari see split poll buzz as Kerala campaign peaks, TN yet to catch up

KANNIYAKUMARI: The two-kilometre stretch of the road connecting Kaliyakkavilai and Padanthalumoodu in Kanniyakumari district, for the past few weeks, has been a hive of political activity. Campaign vehicles blare political messages, posters take up the compound wall spaces, and candidates of political parties meet voters at their residences.

However, the residents on one side of the road, where the campaign posters and lottery stores are a no-show, seem oblivious to the busy poll activities.

The road falls right on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, with the north side of the road under TN limits and the south under the limits of the neighbouring state, which is going for the polls weeks earlier than the other.

There are a few such zones across Kanniyakumari district, where the borderlines are sinuous, and election activities are seemingly both existing and not at the same time.

While the campaigning for Kerala Assembly elections is set to conclude on Tuesday (April 7), the same for Tamil Nadu is yet to get into full swing, with the last date for nomination filing having ended only on Monday. In the Kanniyakumari district, Vilavancode and Killiyoor Assembly constituencies share a border with Kerala, with Kaliyakkavilai located along the border on the Nagercoil-Thiruvanathanpuram national highway.