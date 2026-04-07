Centre not pushing three-language policy anywhere, says Union Minister L Murugan

TIRUPPUR: The central government is not pushing the three-language policy anywhere, said L Murugan, Union Minister of State, in Avinashi on Monday.

"If people want, they can learn. I ask DMK functionaries not to engage in linguistic politics regarding this matter," he explained the Centre's stand on the issue while replying to reporters.

He alleged "the DMK and its ally, the Congress, did not take even a single measure for the development of Tamil while they were in power at the centre".

"Our Prime Minister respects the Tamil language. We are spearheading various initiatives for the growth of the Tamil language, including the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Wherever the Prime Minister goes, he speaks on the proud legacy of Tamil,” Murugan said.

Murugan filed his nomination papers on Monday for contesting from the Avinashi Assembly constituency in Tiruppur district. On his chances, he said: "“In Avinashi, the National Democratic Alliance will certainly win by a margin of about 75,000 votes.

The Prime Minister's welfare schemes have already reached the people here. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami gave the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme for the people of this constituency. This scheme has improved the livelihoods of farmers.”

“At the same time, under the DMK regime, everything, including power tariffs, property taxes, and registration fees, has increased. Besides, there is an unsafe environment for women in the state. Law and order has collapsed under the DMK regime. For these reasons, the people are angry with the DMK government. So people will throw the DMK government out,” he added.

Responding to TNIE's question as to whether he would resign from his ministerial post, he said, “There are no such mandatory norms. We can look into that after the election.”