CM Stalin questions BJP on three-language policy, targets EPS

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin questioned whether union BJP ministers and BJP chief ministers would campaign in Tamil Nadu saying they will implement the three-language policy. In a post on X, Stalin also asked whether they would reveal how much was the budget allocation for Tamil Nadu and how much is being given to the states ruled by BJP.

“Are they ready to announce it transparently?,” he asked in the post.

The chief minister also asked if the union ministers and chief ministers of the BJP ruled states will completely withdraw the amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) that is against the christian charitable organisations.

“For all of these (questions), can Palanisami get answers from his Delhi owners?,” he asked the opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary.

He also took a dig at Palaniswami, asking when he will speak about people’s issues. “Instead of vomiting undignified slander, when will you ever speak about the livelihood issues of the people?,” Stalin asked.

Stating that many people would invade from Delhi to divide Tamil Nadu, he said Tamil Nadu will not bow its head.

“Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!,” the chief minister said.