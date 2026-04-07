CPM manifesto pitches poll reforms, greater state autonomy in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The CPM on Monday released its manifesto for the Assembly elections, promising several welfare measures. The document was released by state secretary P Shanmugam at the party office in Chennai, in the presence of senior leaders U Vasuki and G Ramakrishnan.

It stated that the party would push for a proportional representation system in elections to ensure equal value for every vote. It also called for curbing the “unnecessary role” of governors in state affairs and strongly opposed union government interference in subjects under the State List.

The Left party has promised to create job opportunities by establishing industries across all districts. It also pledged to increase the unemployment allowance to `3,000 per month and give priority to Tamil-medium students in government jobs.

For the agriculture sector, the CPM assured free electricity for farmers and faster power connections, along with steps to promote agro-based industries. The manifesto places emphasis on women’s welfare, promising safe workplaces, paid maternity leave and stringent action against harassment.

It also proposed setting up special courts to deal with crimes against women. The party said contract workers would get equal pay for equal work, while gig workers would be brought under legal protection. In the education sector, the CPM promised improved infrastructure in schools and colleges.

Tour schedule

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam will begin his campaign tour on April 7, covering key districts. He will launch the tour in Tiruppur on April 7, followed by Palani on April 8 and Gandarvakottai on April 9. He will campaign in Chennai on April 10 and 11.

On April 13, he is scheduled to address meetings in Sattur and Srivilliputhur. He will return to Chennai for campaigning on April 15, before heading to Palani and Oddanchatram on April 16. The final leg of the tour on April 19 will include Perambalur and Tindivanam constituencies.