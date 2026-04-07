DMK Minister R Gandhi files nomination despite party naming his son

RANIPET: In an unusual turn of events, Handlooms Minister and Ranipet MLA R Gandhi filed his nomination papers to contest from the Assembly constituency for the seventh time on Monday, despite the ruling DMK dropping his name from its candidate list in favour of his son.

Although the DMK has maintained radio silence on the unannounced change in candidate for the constituency, Gandhi told reporters he was filing his papers as per the party leadership’s instructions.

“My son has also come with me to file my nomination. There are so many unnecessary comments spreading on social media,” he said.

Just hours earlier, his son Vinod Gandhi, who was announced as the DMK’s Ranipet candidate last week, confirmed he would not be contesting.

“Considering my father’s strong desire to contest once again, I have decided to respectfully step aside and return this opportunity to him,” he said in a Facebook post.