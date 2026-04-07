DMK Minister R Gandhi files nomination despite party naming his son

RANIPET: In an unusual turn of events, Handlooms Minister and Ranipet MLA R Gandhi filed his nomination papers to contest from the Assembly constituency for the seventh time on Monday, despite the ruling DMK dropping his name from its candidate list in favour of his son.
Although the DMK has maintained radio silence on the unannounced change in candidate for the constituency, Gandhi told reporters he was filing his papers as per the party leadership’s instructions.
“My son has also come with me to file my nomination. There are so many unnecessary comments spreading on social media,” he said.
Just hours earlier, his son Vinod Gandhi, who was announced as the DMK’s Ranipet candidate last week, confirmed he would not be contesting.
“Considering my father’s strong desire to contest once again, I have decided to respectfully step aside and return this opportunity to him,” he said in a Facebook post.
‘Tension between supporters of Gandhi and son palpable’
Vinod added that he remains optimistic about future opportunities, and also thanked CM M K Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi. According to sources, the tension between party cadre supporting Gandhi and his son has been palpable in Ranipet.
On Saturday, several of Vinod’s supporters gathered at Gandhi’s office and asked why the minister had not yet conducted the ‘vetpaalar arimuga kuttam’ (candidate introduction meet) for his son. Sources said Gandhi told them to conduct it on their own.
Some party cadre told — that Gandhi was unhappy about being denied a ticket while his son was offered one instead. Nonetheless, on Monday, Gandhi projected confidence, telling reporters that the DMK government has implemented many grand schemes not just in Ranipet but across TN and, hence, would win the upcoming election with a huge margin and form the government again.
However, party sources said that both Gandhi and his son had submitted applications for contesting from the same constituency, knowing well that only one could get.