Krishnagiri man dies after snakebite, taken to traditional healer instead of hospital

KRISHNAGIRI: A 29-year-old man died after a snake bit him on Monday. He was taken to a traditional medical practitioner near his village instead of a hospital.

The deceased was identified as S Sivakumar (29) of Dhasakollai village in Bettamugilalam panchayat. “Around 5.30 am on Monday, Sivakumar was on his way to a grocery store in Kamagiri village.

A snake bit him on his left leg, when he went to relieve himself near a lake. Subsequently, he was taken to a traditional medical practitioner for treatment in Kambalam village, “ a relative of Sivakumar told TNIE.

After treatment, he went home and had food. Later, as his health deteriorated, he was taken to Unichetti Primary Health Centre around 7.40 am, where he was declared dead on arrival, sources said. Sivakumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old child.

When TNIE contacted Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar, he warned people against seeking treatment for snakebite injuries from a traditional practioners. “All 63 primary health centres, government hospitals, and the government medical college hospital in Krishnagiri have sufficient stock of anti-venom to be administered in such cases,” he said.

The health department will also conduct awareness programmes in Krishnagiri district with the support of local people and the grama sabha. A 108 ambulance has also been stationed at Bettamugilalam village, he added