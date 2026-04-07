Madras HC issues notice on MLA’s petition to reclaim Nilgiris estate land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu Revenue Secretary and other respondents on a public interest litigation petition filed by T Velmurugan, MLA and president of Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, seeking directions to retrieve land under the occupation of a tea estate at Naduvattam in the Nilgiris.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the officials to file their response within four weeks and adjourned the hearing.

In his petition, Velmurugan said he had received complaints from villagers during an inspection carried out as part of an Assembly committee visit, alleging harassment by Mahavir Plantations, which claims ownership of 3,500 acres in Naduvattam.

He alleged that the company had disrupted the construction of a government school at T R Bazaar.

The petitioner contended that the land under the company’s occupation is janmam land vested with the government. Despite being governed by the Tamil Nadu Janmam Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1969, the transfer was allegedly effected without mandatory permission under Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949.

Citing documents obtained through the Right to Information Act, he said the company’s claim over vast tracts of land was neither bona fide nor legally valid.

He further submitted that a representation made to the authorities was rejected by the Revenue Secretary on May 15, 2025.

Velmurugan has sought to quash the order and direct the authorities to retrieve government, forest and private patta lands from alleged illegal occupation by Mahavir Plantations, a Kochi-based firm.