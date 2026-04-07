NDA will win over 210 seats, says Palaniswami

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday filed his nomination from Edappadi, from where he has won five times. Speaking to reporters, he expressed strong confidence in the AIADMK alliance’s prospects.

“AIADMK remains the principal opposition party. TVK’s claims suggesting otherwise only reflect their ignorance,” he said, responding to remarks made by actor-politician Vijay about the electoral contest.

He asserted that the AIADMK-led NDA is poised for a sweeping victory, predicting wins in over 210 constituencies. He also confirmed his participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming campaign event in Kanyakumari on April 15.

Addressing alliance dynamics, he noted that discussions with the DMDK did not materialise as expected, leading to changes in political alignments in the last minute. Criticising the ruling DMK, Palaniswami alleged that several welfare schemes introduced during the AIADMK regime had been stalled, and pledged to revive those initiatives if voted back to power.

“Udhayanidhi himself runs a CBSE school. If they run a school, they will permit whatever language they please. An audio clipping of DMK’s MP A Raja went viral. I just offered my comments regarding it. What is the point in leaving him alone and lashing out at me instead?” he asked. He also said the DMK should focus on local governance rather than national-level confrontations.

Later, during a rally in Perambalur, EPS said Stalin calls him a BJP “slave” while M Karunanidhi had praised Narendra Modi, and criticised the DMK’s alliance with the Congress.