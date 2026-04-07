No basis for Palaniswami’s allegations on Janaki, Kamaraj’s demise

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami have been engaged in an intense war of words over the past two days. The bone of contention is EPS’ allegation that late CM M Karunanidhi denied former CMs K Kamaraj and VN Janaki Ramachandran resting places at Marina Beach.

The allegation first surfaced after the demise of Karunanidhi in August 2018 when the then AIADMK government, headed by EPS, turned down DMK’s request for a burial at the Marina, forcing the party to move the Madras High Court and obtain permission. Reports at the time claimed Karunanidhi had similarly denied permission for Kamaraj’s burial at Marina in 1975 despite requests from a section of Congress leaders.

This claim has resurfaced with the added charge that Karunanidhi also denied permission for Janaki, the wife of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, to be laid to rest at the Marina after her death in 1996. However, a perusal of records of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, erstwhile Legislative Council (LC) and TNIE’s own archives shows both allegations are on flimsy grounds, if not unsubstantiated.

After Kamaraj died on October 2, 1975, both Houses of the Legislature met on October 23 when condolence motions were moved and leaders of all parties spoke.