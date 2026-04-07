Off the cuff: Sreenivasan gets emotional at NDA rally praise

Moved to tears

Praise came thick and fast at the NDA rally in Dindigul, as Puthiya Neethi Katchi founder A C Shanmugam singled out AIADMK treasurer C Sreenivasan for special mention. Hailing him as a man of principle, Shanmugam underscored his “clean” four-decade political run. The encomiums, however, stretched on even as sections of the crowd began drifting away. In a twist that caught many off guard, Sreenivasan, known for his blunt and combative style, appeared visibly moved, even teary-eyed. The rare display of emotion left cadres surprised, lending an unexpected, almost poignant note to an otherwise routine meeting.

Saravanan MP