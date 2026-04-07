Off the cuff: Sreenivasan gets emotional at NDA rally praise

Moved to tears
Praise came thick and fast at the NDA rally in Dindigul, as Puthiya Neethi Katchi founder A C Shanmugam singled out AIADMK treasurer C Sreenivasan for special mention. Hailing him as a man of principle, Shanmugam underscored his “clean” four-decade political run. The encomiums, however, stretched on even as sections of the crowd began drifting away. In a twist that caught many off guard, Sreenivasan, known for his blunt and combative style, appeared visibly moved, even teary-eyed. The rare display of emotion left cadres surprised, lending an unexpected, almost poignant note to an otherwise routine meeting.
Saravanan MP
Fall in line moment
AIADMK candidate R Manoharan found himself in an awkward spot at the opening of his Erode East election office after BJP MLA C Saraswathi inaugurated it ahead of AIADMK district secretary K V Ramalingam. Miffed, Ramalingam made to leave, signalling simmering tensions. In turn, Manoharan fell at his feet in full public view, seeking forgiveness. The gesture appeared to defuse the situation, with Ramalingam staying on to address party workers. The episode, though reflective of internal strains, also underlined Manoharan’s quick political instincts and willingness to act decisively under pressure
P Srinivasan