Over 6,700 nominations filed for Tamil Nadu polls, 3,300 on last day surge

CHENNAI: As of Monday, the last date for filing nominations for the upcoming Assembly election, over 6,700 nominees have entered the fray to contest from 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. On Monday alone, over 3,300 candidates submitted their nomination papers.
Of the 6,740 nominations uploaded to the ECI website by 10 pm on Monday, 5,497 were from men and 1,241 from women. Two nominations were filed by trans persons one from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency and the other from the Radhapuram seat.
A host of leaders of various political parties, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Panneerselvam, Union Minister L Murugan, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant, DMDK youth wing secretary Vijaya Prabhakaran, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran,
PWD Minister Duraimurugan, IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi, former minister S P Velumani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan, former BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan and PMK candidate Sowmya Anbumani, filed their nominations on Monday.
After filing his papers for the Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami told reporters that the AIADMK’s electoral prospects are bright and that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance will win 210 seats.
Candidates file papers as per astrological considerations
Former minister V Senthil Balaji, after filing his nomination for Coimbatore South seat, told reporters that it is a myth that Coimbatore is an ‘AIADMK fortress’. On March 30, the first day for filing of nominations, three CM aspirants — incumbent CM M K Stalin, NTK chief coordinator Seeman and TVK president Vijay —and a host of party functionaries from various political parties numbering around 570 filed their nominations.
Sources from across the political spectrum said that many candidates filed their nominations as per astrological considerations. Interestingly, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin filed his nomination on Prathamai thithi, which is generally considered inauspicious.
Sources said many of the important candidates chose to file their papers on Monday, the last date, because it is a Subha Muhurtha day and also Chathurthi thithi, despite falling on Thei pirai (waning phase of the moon).
The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. April 9 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The final list will also be announced on April 9. In the 2021 Assembly elections, over 7,200 candidates filed their nominations by the last date for filing. After the last date for withdrawal of candidates in 2021, 3,998 candidates were in the fray.
Final list to be out on April 9
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 7. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 9, when the final list of candidates will also be announced