Over 6,700 nominations filed for Tamil Nadu polls, 3,300 on last day surge

CHENNAI: As of Monday, the last date for filing nominations for the upcoming Assembly election, over 6,700 nominees have entered the fray to contest from 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. On Monday alone, over 3,300 candidates submitted their nomination papers.

Of the 6,740 nominations uploaded to the ECI website by 10 pm on Monday, 5,497 were from men and 1,241 from women. Two nominations were filed by trans persons one from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency and the other from the Radhapuram seat.

A host of leaders of various political parties, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Panneerselvam, Union Minister L Murugan, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant, DMDK youth wing secretary Vijaya Prabhakaran, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran,

PWD Minister Duraimurugan, IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi, former minister S P Velumani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan, former BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan and PMK candidate Sowmya Anbumani, filed their nominations on Monday.

After filing his papers for the Edappadi constituency, Palaniswami told reporters that the AIADMK’s electoral prospects are bright and that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance will win 210 seats.