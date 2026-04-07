Rahul Gandhi seeks statehood for Puducherry, says Lieutenant Governor ruling like king

PUDUCHERRY: Expressing that the Congress is committed to providing statehood to Puducherry, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that the Union Territory (UT) needs a government run by its own people and not by “remote control” from Delhi through the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).
Addressing an election rally in support of candidates from the Congress, the DMK and their allies, Gandhi said the L-G is running the government “like a king” and accused the BJP-led administration of undermining democratic governance in the UT. The present government “does not reflect the will of the people but is imposed from Delhi”.
Stressing on the party’s commitment to granting full statehood to Puducherry, Gandhi urged voters to support the Congress alliance to elect a government that “reflects the true voice of the people”. He accused the government of sidelining regional leadership and failing to hold local body elections.
Promising corrective measures, Gandhi said that if voted to power, the Congress would conduct local body polls within six months, enabling the emergence of a new generation of leaders. The Congress leader claimed that corruption in the UT has reached alarming levels with 30% commission everywhere.
Referring to the alleged massive scam in manufacture of spurious drugs, he described it as “corruption with murder”.Charging the AINRC-BJP government with encroaching on temple lands, Gandhi said the law and order in the UT has deteriorated, making women and children increasingly vulnerable. Referring to concerns over drug abuse among youth, he said although the L-G has acknowledged it, the authorities have failed to curb the menace.
Outlining his party’s promises, Gandhi said a Congress-led government would provide Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to youth, create 30,000 jobs in public and private sectors, relax the upper age limit for employment eligibility to 40 years, and offer health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh for every family and free travel in buses for women.