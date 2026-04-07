Rahul Gandhi seeks statehood for Puducherry, says Lieutenant Governor ruling like king

PUDUCHERRY: Expressing that the Congress is committed to providing statehood to Puducherry, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that the Union Territory (UT) needs a government run by its own people and not by “remote control” from Delhi through the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Addressing an election rally in support of candidates from the Congress, the DMK and their allies, Gandhi said the L-G is running the government “like a king” and accused the BJP-led administration of undermining democratic governance in the UT. The present government “does not reflect the will of the people but is imposed from Delhi”.

Stressing on the party’s commitment to granting full statehood to Puducherry, Gandhi urged voters to support the Congress alliance to elect a government that “reflects the true voice of the people”. He accused the government of sidelining regional leadership and failing to hold local body elections.