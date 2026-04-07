VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan forced to campaign against own candidates, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has been pushed to a situation where he has to campaign and ask people not to vote for his own candidates in Puducherry, alleged former TN BJP president K Annamalai, on Monday.

"Thirumavalavan, who was about to file a nomination to contest at Kattumannarkoil, was threatened to withdraw it. In Puducherry, while VCK functionaries have filed nominations for an additional three seats, Thirumavalavan is campaigning against it and asking people not to vote for his party in those three constituencies. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, he is in a situation where he is withdrawing his nomination," alleged Annamalai.

"Thirumavalavan had expected a coalition government and to get a berth in the ministry. However, the DMK humiliated him for speaking about it publicly. Scheduled Caste people are watching, and what is happening to him is against the norms of social justice," he said.

Annamalai added that DMK MP Kanimozhi was not given a chance to contest in the Assembly elections because she might emerge as a rival to Udhayanidhi Stalin.