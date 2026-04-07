VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan forced to campaign against own candidates, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has been pushed to a situation where he has to campaign and ask people not to vote for his own candidates in Puducherry, alleged former TN BJP president K Annamalai, on Monday.
"Thirumavalavan, who was about to file a nomination to contest at Kattumannarkoil, was threatened to withdraw it. In Puducherry, while VCK functionaries have filed nominations for an additional three seats, Thirumavalavan is campaigning against it and asking people not to vote for his party in those three constituencies. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, he is in a situation where he is withdrawing his nomination," alleged Annamalai.
"Thirumavalavan had expected a coalition government and to get a berth in the ministry. However, the DMK humiliated him for speaking about it publicly. Scheduled Caste people are watching, and what is happening to him is against the norms of social justice," he said.
Annamalai added that DMK MP Kanimozhi was not given a chance to contest in the Assembly elections because she might emerge as a rival to Udhayanidhi Stalin.
At a press meet in Coimbatore, when Annamalai was asked about a letter that had surfaced, claiming that he had sent a request to the party high command expressing his willingness to contest in Coimbatore, he claimed it was a fake letter. He clarified that he had not sent any such letter and he is not in the mindset to contest.
Further, he claimed 18 people from Karur district have filed nominations as independent candidates in Coimbatore South constituency to turn the political field in favour of DMK candidate Senthil Balaji. "By fielding an excessive number of independent candidates, they can create problems inside polling stations. Under the guise of a campaign, they can easily distribute gifts," Annamalai said.
"Senthil Balaji has sidelined many local DMK leaders in Coimbatore and given opportunities only to those favourable to him. Hence, even DMK party workers will defeat Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore."
Expressing confidence that the NDA would win 210 seats, Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kanyakumari on April 15, and will confirm when he will visit Coimbatore.