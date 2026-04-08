15-year-old girl drowns in well in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old schoolgirl died after she accidentally fell into a well near Tiruttani on Sunday. According to the Tiruttani police, K Vinisha of Agraharam village near Tiruttani was a Class 10 student at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at KG Kandigai. She had recently completed her board examinations.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when her father, Karunakaran, a farmer, was working in the fields along with family members. Vinisha reportedly went to a nearby well in their field to fetch water. Police said she slipped and fell into the open well, which lacked protective support.

Hearing her cries, nearby workers rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue her. The Tiruttani Fire and Rescue Services were alerted, and after an hour-long operation, her body was retrieved.

In another incident, a college student drowned in the Cooum near Tiruvallur on Monday. Kishore (18), a second-year student at a private college in Koyambedu, drowned while bathing with friends.