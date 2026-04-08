Athlete injured after police 'hit' him with reflector stick during vehicle check in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old state-level kabaddi player sustained injuries on his lower jaw after he was allegedly hit by a police personnel with a traffic reflector stick during a vehicle check on Puliyakulam-Sungam Road in Coimbatore on Monday.

The injured youth, identified as S Ashwin from Puliyakulam, was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

According to Ashwin's father, T Senthilkumar, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Ashwin was riding his bike from Puliyakulam to Sungam to meet a friend. On spotting a vehicle check being conducted by a team from Ramanathapuram Police Station, Ashwin attempted a U-turn fearing action for not wearing a helmet.

Senthilkumar alleged that a policeman standing a few metres away from the checking point deliberately hit his son on the face with a reflector stick, causing injury to his lower jaw.