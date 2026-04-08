Kalpakkam reactor milestone a leg-up to India’s energy security

CHENNAI: The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam on the outskirts of Chennai recently attaining criticality is regaded the “most tangible progress yet” in the country’s nuclear strategy and its push for long-term energy security.

According to the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (Bhavini), the criticality was achieved at 8.26 pm on April 6. Criticality is when a reactor successfully initiates a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction for the first time – a crucial step before full power generation.

According to a release, the achievement marks the most tangible progress yet in a road map conceived by the late Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the architect of India’s nuclear strategy. The three-stage programme envisages an initial fleet of pressurised heavy water reactors fuelled by natural uranium, followed by fast breeder reactors (FBR), and ultimately large-scale deployment of thorium-based systems.

FBRs occupy a central role in this strategy, aimed at maximising limited uranium resources while leveraging India’s vast thorium reserves. Unlike conventional reactors, the PFBR uses uranium-plutonium mixed oxide fuel and is designed to generate more fissile material than it consumes.

By converting uranium-238 into plutonium-239, it “breeds” fuel, providing a crucial bridge between the current fleet of pressurised heavy water reactors and a future generation of thorium-based systems. The eventual use of thorium-232, converted into uranium-233, underpins the final stage of the programme, the release stated.

While this helps for a nation with limited uranium reserves but abundant thorium, the project also underscores the country’s push for technological self-reliance in a strategically sensitive sector. The reactor incorporates advanced safety systems, high-temperature liquid sodium coolant technology and a closed fuel cycle approach that enables recycling of nuclear materials, improving sustainability and reducing waste.