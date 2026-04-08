Leopard remains elusive at Coimbatore's Onnipalayam

COIMBATORE: A leopard spotted on the Kakkurayan revenue hillock at Onnipalayam near Karamadai continues to evade capture, despite efforts by forest officials to trap it using a cage.

Officials said the cage, weighing close to 150 kg, has been placed at the foothill as transporting it up the hillock is extremely challenging due to the steep and uneven terrain. Retrieving the cage after trapping the animal would also pose significant difficulty.

"Weighing more than 150 kg, it is very difficult for staff to carry the cage uphill. There is no flat terrain on the hillock. Even if we place it there, bringing it back down with the animal inside would be a major challenge," said an official from the Karamadai forest range.

The leopard is suspected to be surviving on easy prey, particularly feeding on stray dogs in the area. Initially, forest staff attempted to lure the animal by tying a stray dog near the cage, but the leopard did not approach.