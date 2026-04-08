Madras HC adjourns anticipatory bail plea of cops in Ajithkumar custodial death case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has adjourned hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by four policemen, including a former DSP, in the case pertaining to the custodial death of a temple guard B Ajithkumar of Madapuram Badrakaliamman temple in Sivaganga, after a counsel representing Ajithkumar's family sought time to move an intervening application opposing the petitions.

Initially, the CBI had filed chargesheet against six policemen and the trial is pending. The four petitioners - then Manamadurai DSP N Shanmugasundaram, then inspector SP Ramesh Kumar, then special sub inspector Sivakumar and then head constable Ilayaraja- had been added as suspects in the case through a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in December last year. The supplementary chargesheet was taken on file and the committal proceedings are still pending. However, apprehending arrests, the petitioners have moved the high court.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before Justice P Dhanabal, the counsel representing Ajithkumar's family told the judge that the family wishes to file an intervening application opposing the anticipatory bail petitions and sought time, following which the judge adjourned the case to April 16.