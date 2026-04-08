Madras HC orders probe in villager’s ostracism plaint

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Krishnagiri collector and SP to conduct an inquiry independently into allegations of ostracism of a family and register an FIR if the charges are found to be true. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy passed the order on a petition filed by P Revathi of Pillankuppam village in Krishnagiri district.

The court also directed the authorities to complete the inquiry within 12 weeks and register an FIR against those responsible if any illegality is established. According to the petition, Revathi and her family was allegedly ostracised following a land dispute with R Krishnan, who owns land adjacent to their land.

The latter took up the matter with the “katta panchayat’ led by P Munirathinam and P Venkatesan. The “katta panchayat” decided to ostracise the petitioner’s family from February 24, 2022 and announced it through a ‘thandora’.

The family was denied access to public water sources, grocery and tea shops, apart from denying them entry into the local temple, Revathi said in the petition. She further stated that the ‘katta panchayat’ also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the family for violating the order and Rs 25,000 on shopkeepers who sold goods to them.

Revathi further stated that she had submitted representations to the district administration and police on July 30, 2023, but no action was taken. However, the counsel for the government submitted that an inquiry conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer did not find any evidence of ostracism.