Narrow service road at Saibaba Colony flyover draws criticism in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department is facing mounting criticism over alleged design lapses in the Saibaba Colony flyover project in Coimbatore. Motorists, traders, and social activists claim that authorities have repeated the same mistakes seen earlier in the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover project, sparking concerns over safety and accessibility.

The controversy centres around the narrow service road near the up ramp of the flyover at the Eru Company junction on Mettupalayam Road. Commuters say that inadequate planning and failure to acquire sufficient land during the initial stages have resulted in a poorly aligned and constricted road. The limited width has left little space for vehicles to pass and no provision at all for pedestrians.

The stretch is a crucial transit point, witnessing heavy movement of trucks transporting goods to and from the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market, as well as buses carrying passengers to the nearby Mettupalayam Road new bus terminus. Drivers say navigating this narrow corridor is becoming increasingly difficult and risky.

"The service road near the ramp is extremely narrow. It will be a challenge for truck drivers to pass regularly without hitting the ramp or adjacent buildings," said S Manivannan, a truck driver who frequently transports vegetables to the market.

Shopkeepers along the stretch have also expressed frustration, saying that the lack of space has begun to impact their businesses. With no designated parking or pedestrian walkway, customers struggle to access shops safely.

"There is no space between the buildings and the road. Customers cannot park or even walk comfortably to reach our shops," said a local trader.