Narrow service road at Saibaba Colony flyover draws criticism in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department is facing mounting criticism over alleged design lapses in the Saibaba Colony flyover project in Coimbatore. Motorists, traders, and social activists claim that authorities have repeated the same mistakes seen earlier in the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover project, sparking concerns over safety and accessibility.
The controversy centres around the narrow service road near the up ramp of the flyover at the Eru Company junction on Mettupalayam Road. Commuters say that inadequate planning and failure to acquire sufficient land during the initial stages have resulted in a poorly aligned and constricted road. The limited width has left little space for vehicles to pass and no provision at all for pedestrians.
The stretch is a crucial transit point, witnessing heavy movement of trucks transporting goods to and from the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market, as well as buses carrying passengers to the nearby Mettupalayam Road new bus terminus. Drivers say navigating this narrow corridor is becoming increasingly difficult and risky.
"The service road near the ramp is extremely narrow. It will be a challenge for truck drivers to pass regularly without hitting the ramp or adjacent buildings," said S Manivannan, a truck driver who frequently transports vegetables to the market.
Shopkeepers along the stretch have also expressed frustration, saying that the lack of space has begun to impact their businesses. With no designated parking or pedestrian walkway, customers struggle to access shops safely.
"There is no space between the buildings and the road. Customers cannot park or even walk comfortably to reach our shops," said a local trader.
Pedestrians appear to be the worst affected. The absence of a footpath forces people to walk dangerously close to moving vehicles, raising risk of accidents.
A senior official from the Highways Department told TNIE that the current narrowness is temporary due to ongoing construction work on the ramp. "A single-lane road typically requires 3.75 metres. Once completed, the five-metre-wide service road should be sufficient for vehicle movement," the official said. He added that trucks adhering to the permitted width of 2.75 metres should not face any issues. However, he acknowledged that due to space constraints, a pedestrian pathway could not be included in this stretch.
Activists, however, remain unconvinced. K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and a member of the district road safety committee, criticised the department for not adhering to Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms.
Speaking to TNIE, he said, "According to IRC standards, a single-lane road should be at least 5.5 metres wide in urban areas, along with a 2.25-metre footpath. These norms have not been followed. Where will pedestrians walk if there is no footpath?"
He further pointed out that better foresight, such as acquiring additional land or extending the ramp length, could have prevented the issue. Warning of further action, he said a formal complaint would be filed if issues from the Periyanaickenpalayam Flyover project is repeated.
The 975-metre flyover project, which is being executed at a cost of Rs 56 crore, is expected to be completed by the end of May 2026.