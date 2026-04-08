SI shoots farmer in both legs in toddy probe fracas in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: A police sub-inspector (SI) shot a farmer in both the legs after a quarrel near Maruthamuthur in Alangulam on Tuesday. The injured farmer, P Manikandan, and the SI, Esakkiraja, were admitted to the government district headquarters hospital in Tenkasi.

According to sources, a police team led by Esakkiraja took Manikandan and his father Perumal Sait from their residence to their farmland, suspecting that the farmer was tapping toddy from a palmyra tree.

At the farm, the SI asked Manikandan to climb the tree to check whether the pots contained toddy or ‘pathaneer’. Meanwhile, one of Manikandan’s relatives, who had come to the farm to bathe, attempted to record the proceedings. Objecting to this, the SI allegedly abused them, triggering a heated exchange.

When Manikandan climbed down and confronted the officer, the argument escalated into a scuffle, during which both sustained injuries, villagers said. During the altercation, Esakkiraja allegedly opened fire at close range, shooting at Manikandan’s legs. Sources said around four rounds were fired, of which two hit the farmer.

DIG P Saravanan of Tirunelveli range told TNIE that Manikandan attacked Esakkiraja first. “A toddy consumer identified Manikandan, following which an inquiry was initiated. Manikandan attacked the police, and his father admitted to this,” he said.

Police personnel from the local station and the Armed Reserve later searched the area to trace misfired bullets. Sources added that there have been previous allegations of excesses, including encounters and manhandling, against the SI.

Meanwhile, residents of Maruthamuthur began a sit-in in front of Kamaraj statue in Alangulam demanding registration of a case against Esakkiraja.