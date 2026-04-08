Tamil Nadu will not accept any decision on delimitation without the State's consent: CM Stalin

"In 2001, former Prime Minister Vajpayee deferred delimitation for 25 years in the national interest. What is Prime Minister Modi's answer to the just and reasonable demand of southern states to follow the same path today?" he asked in the post.

He also posed a question over the timing of convening a special session in Parliament when five State Assembly elections are around the corner.

He asked why the Centre brushed away the fair demand of Opposition leaders to hold the special session only after April 29.

"What is it that you are trying to hide? Forcing through far-reaching constitutional amendments without even convening an all-party consultation is nothing short of dictatorship," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister stated that his party will not stand by and watch attempts that place the rights of southern states at stake while providing greater power to the North.

With inputs from PTI