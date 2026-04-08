Tangedco merges 6K domestic power connections in Madurai

MADURAI: In a significant move to curb electricity misuse, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Madurai division, has merged thousands of domestic electricity connections across Madurai. As part of a special drive conducted between May 27, 2024, and March 31, officials identified single-family households that were using multiple electricity connections within the same premises to avail additional free 100 unit power benefits.

According to the Tangedco records, a total of 6,235 domestic service connections were merged out of the 44,656 households inspected and the highest number of mergers were recorded in densely populated areas: K Pudur - 2,935 connections, Melamadai - 3,117 connections, Thiruppalai - 2,900 connections, Vilangudi - 2,090 connections.

Under the revised enforcement, if members of one family lives within the same compound, but use separate electricity meters, those connections will be merged into a single one. This will continue unless the property is officially divided, and each family provides valid proof of paying separate property taxes.

According to officials, the free 100 units of electricity scheme—designed to benefit small and middle-income households—has been widely misused over the years.