Tangedco merges 6K domestic power connections in Madurai

MADURAI: In a significant move to curb electricity misuse, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Madurai division, has merged thousands of domestic electricity connections across Madurai. As part of a special drive conducted between May 27, 2024, and March 31, officials identified single-family households that were using multiple electricity connections within the same premises to avail additional free 100 unit power benefits.
According to the Tangedco records, a total of 6,235 domestic service connections were merged out of the 44,656 households inspected and the highest number of mergers were recorded in densely populated areas: K Pudur - 2,935 connections, Melamadai - 3,117 connections, Thiruppalai - 2,900 connections, Vilangudi - 2,090 connections.
Under the revised enforcement, if members of one family lives within the same compound, but use separate electricity meters, those connections will be merged into a single one. This will continue unless the property is officially divided, and each family provides valid proof of paying separate property taxes.
According to officials, the free 100 units of electricity scheme—designed to benefit small and middle-income households—has been widely misused over the years.
Speaking to TNIE, CITU-Tangedco secretary P Arivazhagan noted that while the scheme supports families, it has also placed a financial burden on Tangedco. He explained that in cases where two families each consume around 200 units separately, merging their connections could reduce their combined benefit, leading to dissatisfaction among residents.
Activist N G Mohan also pointed out that misuse of free electricity has persisted for decades, but the issue gained urgency as Tangedco began facing financial strain.
An official from Tangedco stated that the enforcement drive involved assessors, Assistant Engineers, and senior officials, who often faced resistance from residents during inspections. In many cases, authorities had to intervene directly and warn consumers against misuse. In several instances, extra electricity meters were removed from buildings housing multiple families.
Tangedco officials added that this drive will continue in the coming months, with stricter monitoring expected to ensure fair usage of electricity subsidies.