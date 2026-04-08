Tiruchy’s infant mortality rate lowest in four years

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy district has reduced its Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to 9.5 per 1,000 live births in 2025-26 (up to March 2026) the lowest in four years with 293 infant deaths out of 30,930 live births, the official annual data said.

The IMR has steadily declined from 11.0 (383 deaths/34,735 live births) in 2022-23 to 10.7 (350/32,569) in 2023-24 and 10.5 (321/30,716) in 2024-25, indicating a consistent reduction in infant deaths.

Maternal indicators, which had worsened earlier, have now stabilised. The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) stood at 45.3 per one lakh live births in 2025-26 (up to March 2026), with 14 maternal deaths, unchanged from 2024-25 and lower than 22 deaths recorded in 2023-24, when MMR had spiked to 67.5.

“High-risk pregnancies are being closely tracked, particularly among underweight mothers and those with anaemia, hypertension, thyroid disorders and cardiac conditions,” said Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy T Manivannan. Private healthcare facilities are also being closely monitored, and women undergoing fertility treatment are under watch due to higher risks, he added.