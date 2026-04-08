Tiruchy’s infant mortality rate lowest in four years

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy district has reduced its Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to 9.5 per 1,000 live births in 2025-26 (up to March 2026) the lowest in four years with 293 infant deaths out of 30,930 live births, the official annual data said.
The IMR has steadily declined from 11.0 (383 deaths/34,735 live births) in 2022-23 to 10.7 (350/32,569) in 2023-24 and 10.5 (321/30,716) in 2024-25, indicating a consistent reduction in infant deaths.
Maternal indicators, which had worsened earlier, have now stabilised. The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) stood at 45.3 per one lakh live births in 2025-26 (up to March 2026), with 14 maternal deaths, unchanged from 2024-25 and lower than 22 deaths recorded in 2023-24, when MMR had spiked to 67.5.
“High-risk pregnancies are being closely tracked, particularly among underweight mothers and those with anaemia, hypertension, thyroid disorders and cardiac conditions,” said Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy T Manivannan. Private healthcare facilities are also being closely monitored, and women undergoing fertility treatment are under watch due to higher risks, he added.
A key intervention has been the district’s call centre-based monitoring system, which makes around 400 calls every day to follow up with pregnant women, especially in the final weeks. Officials said this has helped ensure timely check-ups and early admission to health facilities.
There are about 84 primary health centres and 20 urban primary health centres monitoring pregnant women, newborn growth, and maternal health. Officials said the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system is used to register and track pregnant women to ensure safe delivery and regular health monitoring.
At the field level, over 1,000 underweight/ high-risk pregnant women have been identified for closer monitoring, with dedicated case sheets, weekly follow-ups, and nutritional support through health workers.
For newborn care, officials said the home-based newborn care and home-based care for young children programmes are key, with nurses making six visits in the first 45 days and five more over the next 18 months to monitor newborns, promote breastfeeding, and ensure immunisation.
Despite the gains, Tiruchy’s IMR of 9.5 and MMR of 45.3 remain higher than the state averages of 7.5 and 39.6 respectively, and officials said the focus will be on sustaining the decline and closing the gap.