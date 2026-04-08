TN's Kolli Hills residents intensify protest over pattas, threaten poll boycott

SALEM: Demanding land pattas and the revocation of a 1989 government order, residents of Kolli Hills in Namakkal have intensified their protests.

Over 1.5 lakh people live across 14 panchayats in Kolli Hills, and most depend on agriculture. Around 75% of them have been cultivating on government poramboke land for many years without pattas.

The protest is against G.O. 1168, issued in 1989, which residents say prevents them from getting pattas for the land in hilly areas they have been using for generations.

They said because of this G.O., pattas are not given even after years of cultivation. Without pattas, they are unable to get bank loans, affecting their livelihood.

In this situation, over 150 residents staged a protest at Sundakkattupatti near Gundurnadu, demanding that the government cancel the order and provide pattas. Similar protests have also spread to areas such as Thenurnadu and Alandurnadu.

Protesters said they have submitted petitions many times and held protests earlier, but no action was taken. "We have been farming on these lands for years. Without pattas, our livelihood is affected. The government should cancel this order and give us pattas," they said.

Ahead of the elections, residents have warned that they will vote only for candidates who assure action on this issue. They also said they are ready to boycott the elections if their demands are not met.

Banners calling for election boycott have also been put up in several villages.