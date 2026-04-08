TVK leader Sengottaiyan's nomination accepted after prolonged scrutiny

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: The nomination of KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Coordinator of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was accepted on Tuesday evening following a lengthy scrutiny. Earlier, the AIADMK objected to Sengottaiyan's affidavit.
The filing of nominations for the Assembly election concluded on Monday. On Tuesday, scrutiny of the nominations were held.
KA Sengottaiyan, a native of Kullampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, who belongs to the Kongu Vellalar community, filed his nomination papers on March 30.
On Tuesday, T Thanakottiram, Secretary of the AIADMK's Erode West District Legal Wing, raised an objection with S Sivanandam, the Constituency Returning Officer and Sub-Collector of Gobichettipalayam, regarding the affidavit attached to Sengottaiyan's nomination papers.
He objected, contending that the notary license of the advocate who prepared Sengottaiyan's affidavit had expired, and that, consequently, the nomination was invalid.
Following this, officials proceeded to verify his notary license. As a result, Sengottaiyan's nomination paper was put on hold.
Upon information, Sengottaiyan's supporters, gathered in front of the Gobichettipalayam Sub-Collector's office.
After a prolonged period of suspense, and following the necessary verification procedures, Sengottaiyan's nomination paper was accepted.
Speaking to TNIE, Erode District Returning Officer and Collector S Kandasamy said, "The complaint stated that Sengottaiyan's advocate's notary license had already expired. So we verified it and confirmed that his notary license is live. Subsequently, his nomination was accepted."
In the Erode district, a total of 202 candidates filed nomination papers, including 83 main candidates, 39 substitutes, and 80 independent candidates. Of these, the nomination papers of 71 candidates were rejected on Tuesday. Nominations of 131 people were accepted.
In the Avinashi constituency of Tiruppur district, the nomination papers of BJP candidate and Union Minister of State L Murugan and DMK candidate V Kokilamani were accepted during the scrutiny held on Tuesday.
In the district, the nominations of 69 candidates were rejected and 143 candidates' nominations were accepted.