TVK leader Sengottaiyan's nomination accepted after prolonged scrutiny

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: The nomination of KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Coordinator of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was accepted on Tuesday evening following a lengthy scrutiny. Earlier, the AIADMK objected to Sengottaiyan's affidavit.

The filing of nominations for the Assembly election concluded on Monday. On Tuesday, scrutiny of the nominations were held.

KA Sengottaiyan, a native of Kullampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, who belongs to the Kongu Vellalar community, filed his nomination papers on March 30.

On Tuesday, T Thanakottiram, Secretary of the AIADMK's Erode West District Legal Wing, raised an objection with S Sivanandam, the Constituency Returning Officer and Sub-Collector of Gobichettipalayam, regarding the affidavit attached to Sengottaiyan's nomination papers.

He objected, contending that the notary license of the advocate who prepared Sengottaiyan's affidavit had expired, and that, consequently, the nomination was invalid.

Following this, officials proceeded to verify his notary license. As a result, Sengottaiyan's nomination paper was put on hold.