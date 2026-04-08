Unfit vehicles ferry children in ATR, RTO norm violations alleged in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two vehicles operated by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for forest safari and for transporting tribal school children at Topslip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are allegedly being used in violation of Regional Transport Office (RTO) norms.

Sources said one of the vehicles (TN60G0510) is not insured, while another (TN63G0488) does not have a valid fitness certificate, raising serious safety concerns.

Tribals alleged these vehicles are used to transport schoolchildren to places such as Sethumadai and Anamalai, in the morning and evening, from Kozhikamuthi and Erumaparai tribal settlement and other areas. They questioned the department's decision to deploy such unfit vehicles, stating that it endangers the lives of passengers.

"There is no guarantee for children’s safety if a vehicle breaks down inside the forest, as these vehicles are old and unfit. They are also used to transport tribals from Kozhikamuthi settlement to Topslip for work. Their safety is compromised when such vehicles are used," said a tribal resident on condition of anonymity.

"We have no other option and are forced to use these vehicles since our children need to attend school," said another tribal woman.

They also raised concerns over the fees collected for safari services. "The department charges Rs 380 per person for forest vehicle safari. Despite collecting such a huge amount, it continues to use unfit vehicles without adhering to RTO norms. We suspect officials are violating norms as inspections are unlikely in interior forest areas," said S Prasanth, a Kadar tribal youth.