10 years on, kin of TN workers who died in AP firing await justice

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The 11th anniversary of the killing of 20 Tamil labourers in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam forest was observed at Siddheri in Dharmapuri district on Tuesday, with rights groups reiterating demands for justice. In a press release, the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture said the authorities are yet to fix accountability.

In the early hours of April 7, 2015, the AP Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force shot dead 20 men near Tirupati, claiming they were smugglers who attacked personnel, prompting retaliatory fire. The victims, however, were daily-wage labourers from marginalised communities from Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Salem districts.

The National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance and flagged concerns, including the absence of injuries among police personnel and similarities in bullet wounds. One of the founder of People’s Watch Henri Tiphagne and his team also submitted a fact-finding report, reads the press release.

In May 2015, the NHRC ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of each of the victims, but the AP government secured a stay that continues till date. While Tamil Nadu announced Rs 3 lakh solatium, the families said relief has been inadequate. JAACT urged authorities to vacate the stay and ensure justice for the victims’ families.