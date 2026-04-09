Absence of high-profile campaigning vexes Congress candidates in Kovai

COIMBATORE: As the election day approaches, the absence of high-profile campaigning could pose a significant challenge for Congress candidates in Coimbatore district. They are now relying heavily on grassroots efforts to connect with voters and strengthen their prospects.
Despite being allotted two key constituencies, Kavundampalayam and Singanallur, as part of its alliance with the DMK, the Congress has struggled to build momentum in the district even as just two weeks remain before polling on April 23 for the Assembly election.
The party finds itself grappling with an unusual challenge in Coimbatore: the absence of prominent leaders in its campaign efforts.
Local cadres and functionaries have expressed concern over the lack of visibility and engagement from both state and national leadership.
The situation has been further compounded by the recent visit of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Coimbatore. Returning to Delhi via the city's airport after campaigning in Kerala on April 6, Rahul Gandhi did not participate in any public meetings or campaign events in the district. His brief stopover, lasting over 30 minutes, was limited to an interaction with select party functionaries, including Singanallur candidate Sreenidhi and Kavundampalayam candidate Suryaprakash.
During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi reportedly conveyed his best wishes to the candidates and urged party members to work unitedly for electoral success. However, his silence on future campaign plans in Tamil Nadu has left local leaders uncertain and uneasy.
Party insiders suggest that internal factionalism within the Tamil Nadu Congress unit may have contributed to the lack of enthusiasm from the central leadership. Some cadres observed visible disappointment in Rahul Gandhi's demeanour, interpreting it as dissatisfaction with the state unit's internal divisions.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior Congress functionary said, "The local party workers and functionaries are highly disappointed with the candidate selection. Giving chances to newcomers and completely forgetting those who have been working hard for the part's development in the district and state is unacceptable. As none of the local cadres or functionaries is happy with the two candidates, many are not willing to take part in any election-related work in the district."