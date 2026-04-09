AIADMK cosies up to Ajith, Rajini fans amid threat from Vijay’s TVK

COIMBATORE: The threat posed by the fledgling party of actor-politician Vijay to other parties in the Assembly election has compelled the AIADMK to woo the fans of his film industry rivals Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar in Coimbatore.

During an election campaign in Thondamuthur constituency a few days ago, senior AIADMK leader and Thondamuthur candidate S P Velumani met youths, specifically those believed to be fans of actor Ajith Kumar, and urged them to campaign among their friends to vote for the AIADMK.

In a video circulating on social media, he said there was mutual respect between the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Ajith Kumar.

“When our leader ‘Amma’ was alive, Ajith Kumar met her frequently. It is well known that he had immense respect for her. We too have great respect for Ajith Kumar. When Jayalalithaa passed away, Ajith Kumar, who was abroad, returned, visited her tomb, and paid his respects.”

He added, “An AIADMK government will surely come to power. That opportunity will arise again when you (Ajith Kumar’s fans) support us. Law and order will improve once the AIADMK regains power,” the video shows.