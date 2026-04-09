AIADMK cosies up to Ajith, Rajini fans amid threat from Vijay’s TVK

COIMBATORE: The threat posed by the fledgling party of actor-politician Vijay to other parties in the Assembly election has compelled the AIADMK to woo the fans of his film industry rivals Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar in Coimbatore.
During an election campaign in Thondamuthur constituency a few days ago, senior AIADMK leader and Thondamuthur candidate S P Velumani met youths, specifically those believed to be fans of actor Ajith Kumar, and urged them to campaign among their friends to vote for the AIADMK.
In a video circulating on social media, he said there was mutual respect between the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Ajith Kumar.
“When our leader ‘Amma’ was alive, Ajith Kumar met her frequently. It is well known that he had immense respect for her. We too have great respect for Ajith Kumar. When Jayalalithaa passed away, Ajith Kumar, who was abroad, returned, visited her tomb, and paid his respects.”
He added, “An AIADMK government will surely come to power. That opportunity will arise again when you (Ajith Kumar’s fans) support us. Law and order will improve once the AIADMK regains power,” the video shows.
According to AIADMK sources, even before Velumani met Ajith Kumar’s fans, his brother had met the functionaries of Rajinikanth’s fan club at a hotel in Coimbatore and appealed them to support the AIADMK in the Assembly election.
“As Vijay is contesting this election, the AIADMK is focusing on the supporters of other top heroes to garner votes and prevent their votes from going to his TVK,” sources added.
TVK’S campaign struggles conintue
Coimbatore: Candidates of the TVK, which entered the electoral fray with aplomb, are worried that they are being left behind while other parties’ campaigns have picked up steam. They allege that poor coordination and weak organisation at the grassroots level are to blame. Sources said TVK workers spotted a man two days ago sporting a party scarf and campaigning alone in Coimbatore. Only when they asked him did they realise that he was the candidate they had to campaign for.