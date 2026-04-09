‘Anti-Brahminism is an outdated ideology’: TVK treasurer P Venkataramanan

P Venkataramanan, long-time associate of actor and TVK president C Joseph Vijay and current treasurer of the party, is making his electoral debut in Mylapore. In this interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, he talks about why the TVK is the change Tamil Nadu is looking for and responds to some criticisms. Edited excerpts:

The TVK is positioning as the alternative for the two Dravidian majors. What is the TVK offering that the DMK and the AIADMK have not?

For decades, a few families have been running this state. Voters are fed up. Today, youngsters are educated, women are far more aware, technology has changed how people receive information, and the old model of politics simply does not match the world we are living in. The youth, women and senior citizens are looking for a party that speaks to them in the world they actually live in.

The TVK says ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy is one of its ideological leaders. Vijay says the party would accept everything about Periyar except atheism. How about anti-Brahminism?

Brahminism means that some people exert domination and discriminate others. It is not just about the Brahmin community. If you go to different regions, different people dominate. However, those are matters of the past. It is an old ideology. It does not exist now and the youth of today have changed a lot and are better informed. Hence, it is not necessary in today’s society.