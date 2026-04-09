‘Anti-Brahminism is an outdated ideology’: TVK treasurer P Venkataramanan

P Venkataramanan, long-time associate of actor and TVK president C Joseph Vijay and current treasurer of the party, is making his electoral debut in Mylapore. In this interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, he talks about why the TVK is the change Tamil Nadu is looking for and responds to some criticisms. Edited excerpts:
The TVK is positioning as the alternative for the two Dravidian majors. What is the TVK offering that the DMK and the AIADMK have not?
For decades, a few families have been running this state. Voters are fed up. Today, youngsters are educated, women are far more aware, technology has changed how people receive information, and the old model of politics simply does not match the world we are living in. The youth, women and senior citizens are looking for a party that speaks to them in the world they actually live in.
The TVK says ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy is one of its ideological leaders. Vijay says the party would accept everything about Periyar except atheism. How about anti-Brahminism?
Brahminism means that some people exert domination and discriminate others. It is not just about the Brahmin community. If you go to different regions, different people dominate. However, those are matters of the past. It is an old ideology. It does not exist now and the youth of today have changed a lot and are better informed. Hence, it is not necessary in today’s society.
You say the TVK is here for change. However, the candidates list shows that the party gave importance to castes of candidates while selecting them, just like traditional parties. There is also less representation for women and minorities.
Tamil Nadu’s electoral map is no longer based on caste. If you look at my constituency, people say there are more Brahmins there. However, only about 40,000 of the 1.94 lakh voters there are Brahmins. Others have migrated and settled here several decades ago. This is the case across the state. We chose the candidates based on their work and popularity. When it comes to women and minorities, we have given tickets to those who expressed interest.
The TVK and Vijay have criticised the government on several issues, but were silent on some, including the ‘honour killing’ of Dalit youth Kavin Selvaganesh. Why so?
We care for their lives. Instead of merely issuing statements to condemn such incidents, we are working to improve and save lives. We don’t want to convert every single issue into an opportunity to grab headlines. But on issues that matter, we will speak, and we have spoken.
There is also criticism that you attack your ‘political enemy’ DMK more but go silent on ‘ideological enemy’ BJP.
As it is a state election, we are targeting the primary opponent here. When the parliamentary elections come, we will definitely take on the national party.
There has been criticism from rival parties that Vijay has not been visible enough on the ground.
Our leader has repeatedly said he wants to visit every district and every constituency to meet people. The police, the local administration – all of them sit on our applications. Permissions are granted at the last moment. The day the system gives him a clean window, he will be on the ground.
There is criticism about TVK’s crowd management. Even after the Karur tragedy, many allege that TVK’s supporters have not yet matured into an organised political group.
When you go to the seashore, waves arrive one after the other. Just like that, people come to see our leader from every direction, and that’s the reason why we are seeing an unorganised crowd. Soon, they will all be politicised and regulated. People who voted for the same party for 30 years are telling us they are willing to consider a change.