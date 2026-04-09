Change rooms part of Rs 2.5-cr Koraiyar Falls infra makeover

TIRUCHY: Considering the demand of tourists and activists to provide essential amenities for visitors, the Forest Department has established various facilities at Koraiyar Falls, a seasonal waterfall located near the Pachamalai Hills in Tiruchy district at Rs 2.5 crore.

A senior official from the forest department said that a tar road was laid from Pudhurmalai village to the falls by the Thuraiyur panchayat union. Further, a slippery stretch of about 800 metres leading to the falls was converted into a stepped pathway. Dressing cabin has also been established, both at Rs 31 lakh. The stream leading to the falls has been regulated, and a concrete platform has been constructed to ensure safe bathing, the official said.

Koraiyar Falls is situated about 2 km from Pudhurmalai village in Vannadu panchayat near Thuraiyur. The waterfall receives a good flow of water for nearly six months, especially during the monsoon, as streams originate from the Pachamalai Hills. Tourists from various parts of Tamil Nadu usually visit the falls from September to February. However, the presence of a deep pit and slippery rocks at Koraiyar Falls made it dangerous, especially during floods, where only swimmers could access. Entry to the falls was banned two years ago considering visitor safety, officials said.