Change rooms part of Rs 2.5-cr Koraiyar Falls infra makeover

TIRUCHY: Considering the demand of tourists and activists to provide essential amenities for visitors, the Forest Department has established various facilities at Koraiyar Falls, a seasonal waterfall located near the Pachamalai Hills in Tiruchy district at Rs 2.5 crore.
A senior official from the forest department said that a tar road was laid from Pudhurmalai village to the falls by the Thuraiyur panchayat union. Further, a slippery stretch of about 800 metres leading to the falls was converted into a stepped pathway. Dressing cabin has also been established, both at Rs 31 lakh. The stream leading to the falls has been regulated, and a concrete platform has been constructed to ensure safe bathing, the official said.
Koraiyar Falls is situated about 2 km from Pudhurmalai village in Vannadu panchayat near Thuraiyur. The waterfall receives a good flow of water for nearly six months, especially during the monsoon, as streams originate from the Pachamalai Hills. Tourists from various parts of Tamil Nadu usually visit the falls from September to February. However, the presence of a deep pit and slippery rocks at Koraiyar Falls made it dangerous, especially during floods, where only swimmers could access. Entry to the falls was banned two years ago considering visitor safety, officials said.
As the falls attracted visitors, N Saravanan, a professor from private college had also petitioned the state government. Several sections of the public also demanded that basic amenities be created to ensure safe access for tourists.
“The Tiruchy district administration, along with the Forest Department, took steps to ensure safety of tourists at the falls. Now, proper access has been created for non-swimmers to reach Koraiyar Falls,” Saravanan said.
A changing room for women has also been provided, said another tourist enthusiast, G Ramesh Babu from Omandur, appreciating the officials for creating these facilities at the falls.